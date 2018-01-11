Emmerdale: Emily Head reveals secrets of the Whites’ car crash stunt

“It was exciting and terrifying at the same time!” says the star

Emmerdale have pulled off another jaw-dropping stunt in tonight’s dramatic double bill as a car crash resulted in the deaths of Chrissie and Lawrence White, and left Rebecca unconscious and fighting for her life in hospital.

Lachlan caused the chaos when he grabbed the wheel from his mum as revenge for her interfering in his relationship with Belle Dingle and forcing her to dump him so he’d go to Australia with the rest of the family for a fresh start.

Unfortunately, that fresh start was curtailed when Robert Sugden snatched baby Seb and the Whites pursued him in a high-speed car chase – just as Lucky decided to lash out.

As the car crashed into a lorry and all hell broke loose, RadioTimes.com was on location to watch it all happen – where we spoke to Emily Head about her character Rebecca surviving the accident.

“I’ve not been involved in anything like this before so it’s very different,” she says. “It’s exciting and nerve-racking at the same time. We filmed in a gimble, a metal frame they put the car on to spin it around to simulate the crash, and I had to hold my nose because rubber glass was flying everywhere! I think a few pound coins were rattling around in there, a couple of which I think hit me!

“They said it would feel like a fairground ride. It was weird and a bit terrifying, watching the ground come close to you then realising you’re not actually going to hit it. We went round a good 15 times I think.”

Lawrence and Chrissie’s fates were established at the scene of the collision, and Lachlan appears to have escaped with fairly minor injuries – despite the fact it’s all his fault. But Rebecca’s slide into unconsciousness is set to last for a while, as Head reveals.

“She’s hit her head on the window and when Robert first tends to her in the car she looks like she’s fine because the injury is on the back of her head – but it’s gone through the glass so she’s completely unconscious from the point the car landed. And then she’s unconscious for a really long time!

“I’ve got lots of lying in bed scenes coming up,” she grins. “Everyone said how jealous they were I got to just lie down, but I don’t think I’ve ever struggled so much not to move because the first instinct when they shout ‘action’ is to do something, but I couldn’t!”

Rebecca may be clinging on for now, but the White clan cull means she and Thomas Atkinson (Lachlan) are the last of the family standing with Louise Marwood (Chrissie) and John Bowe (Lawrence) bowing out after becoming casualties of the crash.

“It’s strange without them,” sighs Head. “I came into the family unit that was already set up but they were so welcoming. Louise and I are very similar and have the same sense of humour, she instantly became my closest friend on the show. I don’t think it’s hit me fully they’ve both gone, it will feel very weird.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.