EastEnders: Mel has questions for Ben tonight

Just what is Mel after?

Does Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite) have ulterior motives when it comes to Walford mechanic Ben Mitchell (Harry Reid)? It’s the question that EastEnders fans are sure to be asking tonight when the Albert Square returnee starts to make her presence felt.

Tuesday’s episode of the BBC1 soap saw Mel turning up at the Arches and commenting that she was returning home. Now, we’ll see Mel ask for her car to be fixed – with Ben remaining unaware of either who she is or her history in the neighbourhood. But does Mel have more on her mind than car maintenance?

After all, Ben was recently revealed to have taken all the cash and jewellery purloined in the New Year’s Day heist. Might Mel have something to do with that money trail? And could she put a stop to Ben’s plans to leave London for good?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about EastEnders

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

