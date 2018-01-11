EastEnders: Mel and son Hunter visit Steve Owen’s grave?

Are they paying their respects to the dead gangster - or someone else?

EastEnders have released the first pictures of Charlie Winter filming as Mel Owen’s son Hunter.

Advertisement

In new images just released by the BBC, Mel, played by Tamzin Outhwaite, and her 15-year-old offspring are seen at a cemetery.

The mother and son are paying special attention to one headstone in particular – is it the final resting place of Steve Owen, Mel’s late husband and Hunter’s dad who died before he was born?

Outhwaite made her first appearance since 2002 in the cliffhanger of Tuesday’s episode when Mel appeared at the Arches to speak to Ben Mitchell, and tonight is reunited with another ex-husband, Ian Beale.

It’s been suggested Mel is involved with Aidan Maguire’s botched heist, with a specific link to Aidan’s vengeful ex-wife Ciara, but so far full details surrounding the character’s return are being kept under wraps.

As the scenes being filmed in these images are for future episodes, is someone else close to Mel about to be killed off after she settles back into Walford? Is that who Mel and Hunter are grieving for?

Speaking about Hunter’s character recently, a show spokesperson commented: “Fifteen year-old Hunter Owen is set to step foot in his dad’s old stomping ground but having never known his father, just what does he know about Steve Owen?

Described as “charming and charismatic,” when Winter’s casting was announced late last year, Hunter is described as having his father’s good traits, but a show insider questions: “will he share his dark side too?”

Winter is due on screen soon, and said of his imminent arrival: “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be on such an iconic show as EastEnders. It still feels really surreal that this has happened. It’s an exciting time for me and I can’t wait to get stuck in and for everyone to meet Hunter.”

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.