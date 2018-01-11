Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Ian hilariously rejects Jane as Mel returns – watch the full scene

Ian - how could you?!

pjimage-47

EastEnders has released a new clip showing stalwart Ian Beale callously ditching wife number four Jane Beale in favour of wife number two Mel Owen following the latter’s reappearance in Walford.

Jane has been missing in action ever since she was hounded out of town by a murderous Max Branning. But when she calls Ian up in scenes to be shown tonight, the Albert Square businessman rejects the call after laying eyes on Mel.

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5636

Obviously absence hasn’t made the heart grow fonder where Jane is concerned. But is Ian merely setting himself up for disappointment by turning his attentions to Mel?

You can watch the scene from tonight’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders 

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Old stomping ground.

Mel visits the cafe for old times sake. 👋Will she get a warm welcome?! 🤔✅Don't miss BBC EastEnders tonight, 7.30PM. ✅

Posted by BBC EastEnders on Thursday, January 11, 2018

All about EastEnders

bbc jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

