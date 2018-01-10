Accessibility Links

Poldark will return for a fourth series

We haven't seen the last of Aidan Turner's Cornish captain yet!

Period drama Poldark is set to return for a fourth series.

The news of the Cornish captain’s return was confirmed during a special Poldark panel at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival in London – and will come as a welcome surprise for fans.

“We start filming series 4 in September,” Turner revealed as the panel came to a close.

We won’t have to wait too long to see Turner’s Ross back on TV screens either, as series three is due to air on BBC1 in June.

The upcoming third series will draw on books 5 and 6 from Winston Graham’s 12-series Poldark opus, the Black Moon (set between 1794 and 1795) and The Four Swans (1795-1797).

All about Poldark

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

