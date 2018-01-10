How to buy tickets to Little Mix The Summer Hits Tour 2018
Calling all Mixers, Little Mix are touring - here's everything you need to know about The Summer Hits Tour 2018
They’re the voices behind running playlist favourites, Power and Wings, and they’re back with a UK tour for 2018.
The 2011 (yes, really) X Factor Winners have released three highly successful albums, DNA, Salute, Get Weird and Glory Days – the first of which was the highest-charting debut album ever by a British female band in the UK.
Comprised of members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson, Little Mix were the first ever girl band to win The X Factor, and their debut single, a cover of Cannonball by Damien rice went to number one of the UK Singles Chart.
After the success of their autumn 2017 tour, Little Mix will be touring the country this summer.
Tickets are now available for the following venues. Click on the links for more information.
6 July – Hove, The 1st Central County Ground
7 July – Swansea, Liberty Stadium
8 July – Colchester, Colchester Community Stadium
12 July – Northampton, Northants County Cricket Club
13 July – Hull, KCOM Craven Park
14 July – Bolton, Macron Stadium
15 July – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium
19 July – Derby, 3AAA County Ground
20 July – Lincoln, Lincolnshire Showground
21 July – Norwich, Earlham Park
22 July – Maidstone, Kent Event Centre
26 July – Gateshead, Gateshead International Stadium
27 July – Falkirk, Falkirk Stadium
28 July – Aberdeen, AECC BHGE Arena