Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
How to buy tickets to Alfie Boe – Homecoming

How to buy tickets to Alfie Boe – Homecoming

Here's everything you need to know if you want to see Alfie Boe live in concert this summer

Alfie Boe (Getty, MH)

The Lancashire-born singer and actor best known for his work with Michael Ball, and for playing Jean Valjean in the West End production of Les Misérables, is touring a small number of locations this June.

Advertisement

Tickets are available now.

Alfie Boe studied singing at the Royal College of Music, and was approached by Baz Luhrmann for the lead role in his production, La Bohème.

The award-winning tenor has sold over a million albums in the UK, greatest hits including Bridge Over Troubled Water and Come What May.

Last December, “Lancashire’s Michael Bublé” presented Christmas Carols on ITV. His tour will visit the following venues. Click the links for prices, to buy tickets and more information.

June 2 – Fleetwood, Fleetwood Town FC

16 June – London, Kenwood House

Advertisement

30 June – Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Tags

You might like

Fast & Furious Live (Getty, MH)

How to buy tickets to Fast & Furious Live

Flight of the Conchords (Getty, MH)

How to buy tickets for the Flight of the Conchords live tour 2018

Reading Festival (Getty, MH)

How to buy tickets for Reading Festival 2018

Isle of Wight Festival (Getty, MH)

How to buy tickets for the Isle of Wight Festival 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more