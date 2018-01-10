Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Robert vows to keep Seb – watch what happens next!

Will a desperate act have deadly consequences?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 2nd January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 2nd January 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8040 Thursday 11th January 2018 - 1st Ep Robert Sugden [RYAN HAWLEY] snatches Seb as the Whites pack the car to leave. He sets off at pace with Seb in his car. The White’s frantically take chase Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Emmerdale’s Robert Sugden has tonight vowed to prevent the White family from taking his son Seb away to Australia – and you can get a sneak peek look he does in the very next episode of the ITV soap.

With Robert having discovered – thanks to the work of a private investigator – that the Whites are headed overseas, he wastes little time in snatching his baby. Thursday’s double bill sees Victoria providing a distraction while Robert scoops his boy from the back seat of the Whites’ car.

The trouble is that Rebecca immediately notices Robert absconding and the Whites give chase – with potentially horrific consequences.

“There is a chase,” says Ryan Hawley, aka Robert. “Robert’s trying to get away from the Whites who are taking Seb to the other side of the world so Robert can never see him again. He’s desperate and has kidnapped his son to stop this happening. What happens next changes everything!”

You can watch the scene from Thursday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

