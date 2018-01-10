Emmerdale: Robert vows to keep Seb – watch what happens next!

Emmerdale’s Robert Sugden has tonight vowed to prevent the White family from taking his son Seb away to Australia – and you can get a sneak peek look he does in the very next episode of the ITV soap.

With Robert having discovered – thanks to the work of a private investigator – that the Whites are headed overseas, he wastes little time in snatching his baby. Thursday’s double bill sees Victoria providing a distraction while Robert scoops his boy from the back seat of the Whites’ car.

The trouble is that Rebecca immediately notices Robert absconding and the Whites give chase – with potentially horrific consequences.

“There is a chase,” says Ryan Hawley, aka Robert. “Robert’s trying to get away from the Whites who are taking Seb to the other side of the world so Robert can never see him again. He’s desperate and has kidnapped his son to stop this happening. What happens next changes everything!”

You can watch the scene from Thursday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale

