Emmerdale: Robert makes a shock discovery about Chrissie tonight – watch the full scene

Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) will be seen hiring a private investigator in this evening’s episode of Emmerdale – but is left shocked after she reveals her findings.

A suspicious Robert employs the services of the PI after growing increasingly concerned about the White family’s activities at Home Farm. Having guessed that they’re up to something, Robert is still left flabbergasted when he finds out exactly what they’re hiding.

When the detective drops the bombshell that Chrissie and the family have booked tickets to Australia, Robert is left slack-jawed with surprise.

And pretty soon, he’s vowing that Rebecca won’t get away with taking their son Seb out of the country…

You can watch the scene from Wednesday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale

