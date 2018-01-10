Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Emmerdale: Robert makes a shock discovery about Chrissie tonight – watch the full scene

Emmerdale: Robert makes a shock discovery about Chrissie tonight – watch the full scene

A private investigator has surprising news for Robert

Screen Shot 2018-01-10 at 09.09.51

Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) will be seen hiring a private investigator in this evening’s episode of Emmerdale – but is left shocked after she reveals her findings.

Advertisement

A suspicious Robert employs the services of the PI after growing increasingly concerned about the White family’s activities at Home Farm. Having guessed that they’re up to something, Robert is still left flabbergasted when he finds out exactly what they’re hiding.

10_01_EMM_ROBERT_INVESTIGATOR

When the detective drops the bombshell that Chrissie and the family have booked tickets to Australia, Robert is left slack-jawed with surprise.

And pretty soon, he’s vowing that Rebecca won’t get away with taking their son Seb out of the country…

You can watch the scene from Wednesday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Screen Shot 2018-01-10 at 09.09.51
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

First Star Wars: The Force Awakens poster revealed – and John Boyega has a lightsaber!

143073.9496456c-bf4c-4ecc-96ca-7d2393706cc2

Channel 4 reveals first look at Isis drama from Wolf Hall director Peter Kosminsky

5554

Elisabeth Sladen’s Doctor Who timeline

imagenotavailable1

Simon Cowell brands Bruce Forsyth “Mr Grumpy”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more