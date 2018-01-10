Dawn French and Emilia Fox to return for more Delicious drama

The Cornwall-set Sky1 romp is coming back for a new run – though there is no word yet about Iain Glen's character

Sky1 drama drama Delicious is coming back for a second series with Dawn French and Emilia Fox returning to their roles as sparring hoteliers.

The first series saw Dawn French and Emilia Fox play two women entangled in a compelling tale of love, sex, deceit and betrayal, and was Sky’s most successful drama series of the last 12 months with an average cumulative audience of 1.87 million per episode.

Writer Dan Sefton (Mr Selfridge, Secret Diary of a Call Girl), director Clare Kilner (The Wedding Date) and creators Bandit Television are all back on board for series two, which is expected to air at the end of this year or the beginning of 2018.

It is not yet known if Game of Thrones star Iain Glen (above), whose character was at the centre of a love triangle with French’s Gina and Fox’s Sam, will be returning. In series one his character Leo narrated events from beyond the grave after dying early on, and he told RadioTimes.com he would be keen to be in another series.

In series one Leo was having an affair with Gina, a brilliant cook and his ex wife, and died just as Sam discovered what they had been up to.

Dawn French said, “I am utterly delighted that there will be more of Delicious. It is that rare thing where everything from every department comes together well, and Dan is already cooking up some remarkable storylines. I can’t wait to be back in Gina’s apron, up to my elbows in flour and up to my neck in trouble. Bring it on!”

Emilia Fox said, “I am absolutely thrilled that there is going to be a second helping of Delicious! It was a delight to work on in every way and the response from the audience was such a joy. I can’t wait to be back working with Dawn and the wonderful cast and crew on more Delicious storylines from Dan. Thank you to Sky for inviting us back!”

Last updated on 8 September 2017