When is Call the Midwife series 7 on TV?

The nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House will be back – and they've got plenty of stories left to tell. Find out what time the series is back on BBC1

This Christmas gave us another dose of Call the Midwife, which means a full series of the BBC1 drama favourite isn’t far away…

The festive special became one of the biggest shows of the Christmas period with its story of the 1963 Big Freeze, and winter hasn’t gone away as series seven begins.

When is Call the Midwife series seven back on TV?

Call the Midwife has confirmed that the new series will begin on Sunday 21st January at 8pm on BBC1.

Who’s joining the cast in Call the Midwife series seven?

The series will see new nurse Lucille Anderson introduced to Nonnatus House. The character is the BBC1 show’s first West Indian nurse, and will be played by rising star Leonie Elliott.

Is there a trailer for Call the Midwife series seven?

Yes, check it out below.

Will there be another series of Call The Midwife?

Yes! The BBC is so happy with the drama that they’ve already ordered series and Christmas specials to continue until 2020.

What’s going to happen in Call The Midwife series seven?

Series six left our characters in a variety of circumstances, setting up plenty of potential plots for the episodes to come.

Patsy and Delia were reunited as Nurse Mount FINALLY returned from Hong Kong following her father’s death. She promised Delia that if she left again she’d be taking her with her. Could the duo finally go public with their romance after absence so clearly made their hearts grow fonder?

Trixie and dentist Christopher’s daughter, Alexandra, really hit it off, bonding over crushed raspberry nail polish and the prospect of a trip to Boots. The dentist seems totally smitten with Nonnatus House’s independent woman – could the duo follow in Tom and Barbara’s footsteps and take the plunge?

Shelagh and Doctor Turner have just become the proud parents of a new baby boy, while Timothy developed an interest in some of his female classmates and little Angela continued to grow into a beautiful young girl. The 60s have already brought big changes Chez Turner – how will they fare in their new home with their new addition?

Newlyweds Barbara and Tom will be moving in together and getting used to married life. We know they won’t be having a baby any time in the near future thanks to Barbara’s comical adventures with the diaphragm, but how long will they be away after the 2017 Christmas special saw them walk off hand in hand?

And then, of course, there’s Sister Mary Cynthia – or Cynthia, as she’s now known. She left Nonnatus House to recuperate at Northfield after her struggle with mental health issues. Will she return to Poplar? Only time will tell.