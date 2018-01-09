How to buy tickets for Michael McIntyre’s Big World Tour

Here's everything you need to know to get tickets for Michael McIntyre's comedy extravaganza

Michael McIntyre is one of the UK’s most loved and most successful comedians, with his observational sketches and honed ability to poke fun at all manner of Britishisms – from the way the first thing we’ll ever do on Google Maps Street View is find our own house, to our dogged commitment to eating dry, flavourless turkey on Christmas Day.

His hugely popular Big Christmas Show involved Alesha Dixon falling victim to Celebrity Send To All, and an aspiring singer unwittingly sliding down the chimney into London’s Theatre Royal to perform alongside a choir at the end of the show.

He’s charmed the nation in TV show appearances on everything from Britains Got Talent to Have I Got News For You, and now you can be a member of his audience at Michael McIntyre’s Big World Tour.

His latest tour will take him across the globe, so it’s your chance to get a first hand look at one of the hottest comics of the day.

Michael McIntyre’s Big World Tour will visit the following venues. Click below for tickets and further information.

(Tickets are selling fast so some venues may already have sold out.)

29-30 January – York Grand Opera House

25-27 February – Oxford New Theatre

1-11 March – Plymouth Pavilions

15-18 March – Bournemouth International Centre

22-25 March – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

11-16 April – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

19-21 April – Manchester Arena

27-28 April – Liverpool Echo Arena

4-5 May – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

10-13 May – Birmingham Arena Birmingham

18-19 May – Leeds First Direct Arena

25-30 May – Brighton The Brighton Centre

1-2 June – Belfast The SSE Arena

7-9 June – Dublin 3Arena

12-13 June – Aberdeen AECC BHGE Arena

14-16 June – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

23 June – Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

5-13 October – London The O2

9-11 November – London SSE Arena, Wembley

Here’s the trailer for Michael McIntyre’s Big World Tour: