How to buy tickets to Fast & Furious Live

Here's everything you need to know to go and see the ground-breaking live arena tour

Fast & Furious Live (Getty, MH)

Tickets for the Fast & Furious UK tour 2018 are on sale now!

It’s known as the franchise built on speed and it brought us one of the most popular film series of all time.

The two-hour long Fast & Furious Live arena show will feature iconic cars from the world-famous film series and promises physics-defying, adrenaline-fuelled stunts.

A team of the world’s best stunt performers and drivers will be performing alongside world class parkour athletes and 3D projection mapping will create a backdrop of key scenes from the films, transporting the audience into the Fast & Furious world.

Creative director and executive producer of Fast & Furious Live, Rowland French said: “It’s been years in the making, and we are beyond excited to finally show fellow fans what we have been creating in order to bring Fast & Furious Live to the global stage.”

The Fast & Furious UK tour will visit the following venues. Click on the links for further information and get your tickets NOW!

19-21 January – London, The O2 

6-8 April – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

13-15 April – Manchester, Manchester Arena

20-22 April – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

27-29 April – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

11-13 May – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Watch the trailer here:

