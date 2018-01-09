How to buy tickets for the Kevin Bridges live tour 2018

Everything you need to know to get yourself tickets to see the comic live on stage

The hugely successful Scottish comedian regularly found gracing our screens on shows like Would I Lie To You?, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Live at the Apollo, will be touring the UK this year.

When his 2015 tour, A Whole Different Story went on sale back in December 2014, Kevin broke box office records. This year he’s embarking on his biggest tour yet.

Kevin Bridges will be stopping off in cities all over the country to deliver his signature real-life comedy sketches and frank humour.

The stand-up comic started performing at a comedy club aged 17, drawing on the difficulties of being a youngster in his early performances.

Once an anxious teenager terrified to go on stage, Kevin’s come a very long way indeed, making millions laugh at some of the UK’s biggest venues.

With his own personal experiences at the centre of his sketches, the raw and real-life material Kevin presents has earned him a place up there with some of the UK’s most loved comics.

Kevin Bridges’ tour will visit the following venues. Click on the links for tickets and prices:

23-25 August – Bristol Hippodrome

28 August – 1 September – Newcastle City Hall

7-15 September – London Eventim Apollo

19-22 September – Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre

26-30 September – Edinburgh Playhouse

4-28 October – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

7-11 November – Belfast The SSE Arena

14-15 November – Southampton Mayflower Theatre

16-17 November – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

21-25 November – Manchester O2 Apollo

28-29 November – Brighton Dome

30 November – 1 December – Leicester De Montfort Hall

4-5 December – Liverpool Empire Theatre

7-8 December – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall