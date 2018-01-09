Hollyoaks: Misbah saves Yasmine over Imran in crash horror

Both kids survive, but life will never be the same again for the Maaliks…

Hollyoaks’ Misbah Maalik was faced with an impossible decision in tonight’s action-packed E4 episode when she chose to save daughter Yasmine from the path of a speeding truck, leaving son Imran to die – only for Imran to escape in time and survive.

The Maaliks’ car had crashed into the Hutchinsons in a road tunnel, injuring Diane and causing chaos. As the family regained consciousness and got out of the vehicle, Yas and Imran remained trapped in the wreckage.

With petrol leaking into the car it was a race against time to set them free – then a lorry sped through the tunnel careering towards the car.

Misbah only had time to save one child as both kids screamed to their mum for help, and chose to pull Yasmine to safety.

Watching the truck smash into the car and burst into flames the family were horrified as they feared Imran had perished – but to their relief he managed to escape at the last minute.

Thankful her clan survived the devastating smash, Misbah later told Imran how proud she was at his display of bravery – but the brooding teen questioned his mother why she chose to save his sister over him in that terrible moment…

While there were no casualties among the Maaliks, there are set to be huge repercussions following Misbah’s choice. Hollyoaks recently revealed plans for a child to parent domestic abuse storyline involving the family – could this be the turning point that sets Imran down the path to being violent towards his mother?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.