Hollyoaks: Luke destroys Mandy’s dream wedding

The bride's dress is ruined and the groom is about to commit bigamy…

Hollyoaks’ Luke Morgan is just weeks away from tying the knot with childhood sweetheart Mandy Richardson, but he’s still married to his secret ex-wife so and going to desperate lengths to delay the wedding so he can get a divorce – starting with deliberately ruining the bridal gown!

As the groom-to-be chases another lead in tracking down estranged spouse Scarlett so he can marry Mandy without breaking the law, the clock is ticking as the future Mrs Morgan has brought their big day forward, completely unaware her husband is already legally spoken for.

And having kept quiet this long, Luke is understandably reluctant to come clean at this late stage.

In next Wednesday’s E4 episode, Luke sneakily wrecks Mandy’s frock and makes it look like an accident, hoping it buys some time to reschedule the ceremony. Obviously Mandy is horrified, but will she learn the truth behind the suspicious sartorial sabotage?

As if potential bigamy and ruined dresses weren’t enough stress for the couple to contend with, they also get a visit from social services to discuss regaining custody of Mandy’s daughter Ella, who was taken into care thanks to Luke’s bad behaviour brought on by his battle with the bottle.

Struggling to keep it together in front of the authorities, agitated Mandy storms out of the house when the social worker arrives – has she scuppered her chances of getting Ella back?

And what of the lead to the elusive Scarlett? With Susie Amy confirmed to be playing Luke’s ex – meaning an on-screen reunion with her ex-Footballers’ Wives co-star Gary Lucy after the pair played power couple Chardonnay and Kyle Pascoe in the cult ITV drama – we can expect to see her arriving in the village soon.

But will Luke have already become a bigamist by then and married Mandy? And will that dress come back from the dry cleaners good as new?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.