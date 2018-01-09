Hollyoaks: Harry hands himself into the police

Hollyoaks’ Harry Thompson has confessed to the murder of Amy Barnes and handed himself into the police, despite the fact he’s innocent and the real killer is still at large.

Tonight’s dramatic E4 episode focused on the huge road tunnel car crash involving the Hutchinsons and the Maaliks.

Harry had been hiding in dad Tony Hutchinson’s car boot to escape being arrested, but his plan was foiled when the crash occurred and stepmum Diane was knocked over.

Calling an ambulance, Harry was urged by both Tony and an ailing Diane to run before the police arrived on the scene, but just as he said an emotional goodbye Di lost consciousness and the Thompson teen remained by his family’s side in their hour of need.

At the hospital, doctors told a relieved Tony that Diane would pull through, while Harry – against the wishes of lawyer and friend James Nightingale – decided he couldn’t live his life on the run and gave himself up to the police who were waiting outside.

Meanwhile, news spread around the village about Harry being responsible for Amy’s death, and her real killer Ryan Knight had to explain to girlfriend Tegan Lomax he’d known all along yet had said nothing. Smarting at letting him sit back and watch her brother Ste Hay take the blame, Tegan stormed off to drown her sorrows.

As Ste contemplated his feelings for Harry, he ended up at the Loft trying to take his mind off his old flame’s fate and ended up falling back into bed with Ryan! Unbeknown to them, Tegan saw the pair kissing as she returned to the flat…

What will she do next? Will Ryan allow Harry to pay for his crime? Or is someone about to stumble on the truth?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.