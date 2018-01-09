Hollyoaks: Diane Hutchinson dead in tunnel car smash?

We'll find out tonight if the soap's first stunt of 2018 has claimed a life

Hollyoaks fans are holding their breath as they await the fate of Diane Hutchinson after she was knocked over by a speeding car in last night’s E4 episode which launched the ‘tunnel of terror’ stunt week.

With the harassed Hutchinsons having decided they needed time apart if they had any hope of saving their crumbling marriage, Tony was driving his wife to the train station so she could visit her sister. Hearing a strange noise Di insisted Tone pull over while they were in a road tunnel – and was shocked to find stepson Harry Thompson hiding in the boot.

Realising Tony was trying to smuggle his son away from the village to escape the cops, disgusted Diane went to call the police so Harry could face the consequences of killing Amy Barnes (which he didn’t actually do, of course…).

Pulling out her phone she stepped into the road and was hit by Misbah Maalik, who is travelling back with her brood from a family day out.

The show has already teased Misbah will face an impossible choice as to which of her children to save from the wreckage of the crash, but what about Diane? Is she dead? How many casualties will the tunnel of terror claim?

