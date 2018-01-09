Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Emmerdale: Moira confesses to Ross and Pete she killed Emma

Emmerdale: Moira confesses to Ross and Pete she killed Emma

A violent showdown ensues for the Bartons next week

itv jh

Emmerdale killer Moira Dingle confesses her crime to Ross and Pete Barton next week that she murdered their mother Emma – how will the grieving brothers react to the bombshell their auntie pushed their troubled parent causing her to plunge off that viaduct?

Advertisement

Troubled Moira is in meltdown when the police tell her they’ve found a body which they suspect could be her son Adam’s, who is on the run from jail having taken the blame for the murder to protect his mother.

Ross offers support and is there to comfort Moira when the cops come calling, but will they confirm her worst fears? Whatever the police reveal, Moira is in an emotional state when the police leave and unable to deal with her guilt any longer she tells Ross she killed Emma.

ITV JH

Unsurprisingly, Ross is raging at his relative and lashes out in anger, pinning Moira up against the wall. Big brother Pete arrives to find the fracas in full flow and orders Ross to stop – but how will Pete himself react when he discovers the truth about Emma’s death?

With more people in on the big secret, Moira’s fate now lies in the hands of the Barton brothers – will they tell the police or keep quiet? Or have they got their own revenge in mind?

Meanwhile, Moira also shares a passionate kiss with estranged husband Cain next week, but what does that mean for their romantic future, and will Harriet Finch find out her fella is locking lips with his ext?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

JH
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

ITV. JH

Emmerdale: Emma Barton murder – the suspects have their say!

ITV JH

Emmerdale: Laurel is officially a murder suspect – “Emma could have driven her to the brink” says Charlotte Bellamy

ITV. JH

WHODUNIT? Who killed Emma Barton? Emmerdale boss reveals secrets of the epic murder mystery

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more