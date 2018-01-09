Emmerdale: Dingles trapped as their home is bulldozed!

There’s devastation for the Dingles in Emmerdale next week when their home is destroyed by a bulldozer while young Samson and Noah are trapped inside – will the kids get killed in the carnage or manage to escape?

Zak and Lisa are given the chance to discuss revising Joe Tate’s golf course development to possibly avoid knocking down Wishing Well Cottage when the new owner of Home Farm invites them to a party at the big house.

Although dubious this could be another trick by the treachorous Tate, Mr and Mrs Dingle agree to attend. Obviously keen to make his mark, Joe soon invites the whole village in what becomes something of a house warming to celebrate the Tates being back at their old address.

Meanwhile, Chas is babysitting Samson and Noah at the Woolpack, but the naughty boys sneak out and head back to the Dingles’ to play with their VR headsets and are soon immersed – completely oblivious to the JCB outside about to plough through the house!

Back at the party, after an awkward exchange as Debbie turns up catching Joe off guard, the Dingles get impatient and demand to discuss the development.

Samson and Noah are deep into their game and cut off from the real world in their VR sets when suddenly the digger smashes into the wall and bricks begin to fall inside. The lads are finally alerted to the danger surrounding them, but is it too late? Will they be crushed as the iconic cottage is destroyed? Or can the Dingles stop the devastation in time?

Don’t expect the old Tate/Dingle feud to be resolved after the events of next week…

