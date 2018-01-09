Emmerdale: Debbie and Charity receive a shock phone call from the police tonight

Emmerdale’s Debbie and Charity Dingle panic when they receive an unexpected phone call from the police in tonight’s episode – but what do the boys in blue want with the menacing mother and daughter?

After last week’s shock revelation that the mysterious Tom Waterhouse is really Joseph Tate, Debs and Charity went to town on getting revenge and trashed the house he threw Debs out of by way of his cruel agenda to hurt Charity who he believes killed his dad Chris.

Could the call from the cops be connected to their destruction of Joe’s property? Or have they secretly committed a further act of revenge on the Tate tyrant that’s got them in hot water?

It may be nothing to do with Joe and the start of a whole new storyline, but Mr Tate is not a man you cross so it seems likely it’s connected to him.

Discussing the storyline recently, Charley Webb revealed that Debbie will want to get her own back on Joe for using her over the last few months, charming his way into her heart and buying her affections before betraying and humiliating the moody mechanic.

“She thought they were a family, he was involved with her kids, she can’t let that go. Revenge will help her heal…”

Could it also land her and her mum in prison?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

