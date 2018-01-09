EastEnders: Mel Owen is back – but will she take Ben’s stolen money?

Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite) made her much-publicised comeback to EastEnders tonight, cornering Ben Mitchell (Harry Reid) at the Arches in scenes just shown on BBC1.

With Ben having now been revealed to have stolen the cash and jewellery snatched in the New Year’s Day heist, fans will no doubt now be wondering whether Mel has returned to retrieve the loot.

After all, Ciara Maguire was recently seen putting in a call to a contact in the wake of the robbery and telling them that they’d better head back to Albert Square. Could Mel be the person to whom she was talking?

The reappearance of Mel could well scupper Ben’s obvious plan to leave life in Walford behind. Tuesday’s episode saw Ben put in motion a scheme to depart from a port using the cash from his haul. But will Mel let him get away so easily?

Paparazzi photos taken last November showed actress Tamzin Outhwaite filming alongside Harry Reid – who is set to leave EastEnders – in Dover.

But it remains to be seen whether Mel is stopping Ben in his tracks or facilitating his exit. You can find out for yourself when EastEnders returns on Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC1.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show

