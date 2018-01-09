Coronation Street: Phelan quizzed by police over Luke’s murder – will his crimes be exposed?

Is the game up for the conniving Pat?

Coronation Street villain Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre) will be taken in for questioning by the police in the aftermath of Luke Britton’s murder.

Next week’s episodes will see scared Seb tell Gary that Phelan was responsible for the mechanic’s untimely demise. In the wake of Seb’s revelations, Gary immediately reports Phelan to the police, who then swoop on Number 11.

But might Phelan once again be able to convince the authorities that he’s innocent? Scenes to be shown on Wednesday 17 January will see the conniving Pat lie and claim that he was alone at home when Luke was shot.

Once released, he then returns to the Street and tells a concerned Eileen that the police matter was just a routine enquiry.

A relieved Eileen confesses that she had her fears as Seb told her that Phelan murdered Luke, admitting that she also searched for a gun and went to see Anna in prison. It’s a confession that leaves Phelan struggling to suppress his rage.

But unbeknownst to him, Gary is still trying to ensure that Phelan gets his comeuppance. Having summoned Seb, Gary will be seen locking him in Tim’s cab, imploring him to testify at Anna’s hearing and tell the court the truth about Phelan. Will Seb agree?

