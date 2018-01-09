Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Phelan quizzed by police over Luke’s murder – will his crimes be exposed?

Coronation Street: Phelan quizzed by police over Luke’s murder – will his crimes be exposed?

Is the game up for the conniving Pat?

17_01_CORO_PHELAN_EILEEN_POLICE_01

Coronation Street villain Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre) will be taken in for questioning by the police in the aftermath of Luke Britton’s murder.

Advertisement

Next week’s episodes will see scared Seb tell Gary that Phelan was responsible for the mechanic’s untimely demise. In the wake of Seb’s revelations, Gary immediately reports Phelan to the police, who then swoop on Number 11.

17_01_CORO_PHELAN_EILEEN

But might Phelan once again be able to convince the authorities that he’s innocent? Scenes to be shown on Wednesday 17 January will see the conniving Pat lie and claim that he was alone at home when Luke was shot.

Once released, he then returns to the Street and tells a concerned Eileen that the police matter was just a routine enquiry.

A relieved Eileen confesses that she had her fears as Seb told her that Phelan murdered Luke, admitting that she also searched for a gun and went to see Anna in prison. It’s a confession that leaves Phelan struggling to suppress his rage.

But unbeknownst to him, Gary is still trying to ensure that Phelan gets his comeuppance. Having summoned Seb, Gary will be seen locking him in Tim’s cab, imploring him to testify at Anna’s hearing and tell the court the truth about Phelan. Will Seb agree?

You can watch our 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

17_01_CORO_PHELAN_EILEEN_POLICE_01
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

23 thoughts I have during every episode of MasterChef

imagenotavailable1

Films on TV tonight, Tuesday 29 May

imagenotavailable1

Lord of the Reams: Martin Freeman stars in hilarious Hobbit meets The Office mash-up

132284.4b6e57b5-bb90-4d19-868b-a5f0a89ccfa9

Poll Who is your favourite Newsround presenter of all time?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more