Coronation Street: 8 big 2018 storylines revealed in brand-new trailer

Coronation Street has offered its first look at its big winter storylines in a new trailer that previews all the upcoming drama. Here’s a breakdown of what Corrie fans can expect to see:

Daniel to stop Chesney and Sinead’s wedding?

Is a jealous Daniel set to put a halt to the nuptials? It’s certainly looking that way, but fans can discover exactly what’s going on this Friday.

Anna’s trial

Poor, beleaguered Anna – we wouldn’t be surprised if she’s found guilty of a crime she didn’t commit, especially seeing as Pat Phelan is giving evidence against her.

Bethany turns to lapdancing

When Craig finds out about Bethany’s new choice of career, it could well put an end to their fledgling relationship. Will he be able to accept her reasons for turning to lap dancing?

Eva is pregnant

A shock pregnancy result will leave viewers wondering about the identity of the baby’s daddy: will it be Aidan or Adam? Whatever the answer, it doesn’t seem as though Eva is too happy about the fact that she’s expecting a baby.

Carla’s collapse

She may have had a low-key reappearance at Christmas, but there’s high drama on the way when Carla is hospitalised after collapsing. Will she get the operation she so badly needs?

#Kana reunited

Kate may have left Weatherfield yesterday, but she’s not going to be gone for long. Footage in the new promo sees her reuniting with Rana – will they make their secret relationship official?

Gary takes on Phelan

We’ve had hints that Gary will be the one to take down villainous Pat Phelan and we have a taster of what to expect here. Will Pat be left rattled by Gary’s warning?

Zeedan is angry

Has he finally found out about what Rana has been getting up to behind his back? There’s no way he’d be left raging otherwise, surely?

