Tiffany returns to EastEnders tonight

Actress Maisie Smith makes her comeback to the BBC1 soap this evening

Maisie Smith makes her return as Tiffany Butcher in scenes to be shown on EastEnders this evening.

Tiffany looks set to show up on sister Whitney’s doorstep, just as Whit has decided to move to Wakefield to begin a new job.

With Whitney intent on quitting Walford, just what effect will Tiffany’s reappearance have on her plans?

Show bosses are currently keeping the reason for Tiffany leaving Milton Keynes behind – but might there be a clue in the pregnancy test that Whitney discovers in a bin later this week?

Will Tiffany end up revealing that she’s expecting a baby?

