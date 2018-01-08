Accessibility Links

Tiffany returns to EastEnders tonight

Actress Maisie Smith makes her comeback to the BBC1 soap this evening

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 29/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders -January-April 2018 - TX: 08/01/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5634 (No. 5634) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS FRIDAY 29th DECEMBER 2017* Tiffany arrives. Whitney Carter (SHONA MCGARTY), Bex Fowler (JASMINE ARMFIELD), Tiffany Butcher (MAISIE SMITH) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Maisie Smith makes her return as Tiffany Butcher in scenes to be shown on EastEnders this evening.

Tiffany looks set to show up on sister Whitney’s doorstep, just as Whit has decided to move to Wakefield to begin a new job.

With Whitney intent on quitting Walford, just what effect will Tiffany’s reappearance have on her plans?

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5634

Show bosses are currently keeping the reason for Tiffany leaving Milton Keynes behind – but might there be a clue in the pregnancy test that Whitney discovers in a bin later this week?

Will Tiffany end up revealing that she’s expecting a baby?

You can watch our review of the past Week in Walford below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on EastEnders

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about EastEnders

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

