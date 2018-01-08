Neighbours: Shane arrested by Mishti after drunken brawl with Gary!

It's a tad awkward as the cop has to apprehend her own brother-in-law…

Beleaguered Shane Rebecchi continues his downward spiral in Neighbours next week when he drowns his sorrows and ends up fighting in the street with Gary Canning – and is arrested for assault by sister-in-law Mishti Sharma!

Feeling useless after injuring his hand in the accident with little Jimmy Williams’s bike, Shane is annoyed he can’t perform any household or work functions with one arm out of action, and is especially upset he’s unable to use sign language properly to communicate with deaf daughter Kirsha.

Encouraged to be more positive by his nearest and dearest, Shane learns from Amy Williams an entrepreneur she knows of called Levi Jansen is looking to invest in new projects and could be worth tapping up to discuss getting on board with Mr Rebecca’s generator invention.

Shane arranges a meeting, but is mystified and somewhat miffed when Levi cancels on the day they were supposed to get together. With his self-esteem at an all-time low, Shane is soon three sheets to the wind as he decides to drown his sorrows with Jack Callahan and Leo Tanaka.

But when Shane learns that Gary Canning had a run-in with Levi at Lassiters, bursting into his room by mistake thinking he was catching daughter Xanthe sleeping with boyfriend Ben Kirk, he realises Levi left town after the embarrassing mix-up and ditched their meeting.

Blaming Gary for jeopardising his chances of a major deal, sloshed Shane confronts him in the street and a fight ensues in full view of the locals. At that moment, Mishti rocks up with new boss Constable Fagan who she’s desperate to impress – so she arrests Shane on the spot and he’s dragged off to a cell to sober up!

Will the incident cause a rift within the Sharma-Rebecchis? And can Shane stop himself from feeling such a failure to his family?

Neighbours airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 15 January, and continues continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.