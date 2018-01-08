Accessibility Links

Kate leaves Coronation Street tonight – after kissing Sophie and learning of Luke’s death

Is this the last we'll see of her?

Kate Connor is to exit Coronation Street in the back of a taxi tonight after deciding that her future lies away from Weatherfield.

Following a bust-up with Rana, Kate will be seen sharing a kiss with Sophie following a night out on the town. But when news breaks that Luke has been murdered, an emotional Kate decides that she needs time away to get her head together.

In turmoil, Kate approaches the Nazirs and tells them that she’s going to stay at Carla’s house in Devon.

And even Rana’s efforts to convince Kate to stay won’t be enough to change her mind. As their farewell is cut short by the arrival of Sophie, Kate gets into a cab.

As the car pulls away from the kerb, Rana and and Sophie can only look on with sadness as Kate departs. So is this really the last we’ll see of her?

