Emmerdale: watch Robert snatch Seb – and the Whites give chase! See the scene

Is disaster about to strike?

Screen Shot 2018-01-08 at 08.50.57

Emmerdale fans should brace themselves for big drama this week as a desperate Robert Sugden snatches his son Seb – and you can get a sneak peek look at the moment right there first!

Thursday’s double bill will see Robert make the rash move after discovering that the Whites are making a move to Australia.

In the first-look clip, Robert and Victoria are seen watching as the Whites’ pack their car. Vic then heads over, distracting Chrissie, while Robert moves in.

After Robert retrieves his son, Rebecca soon finds that he’s missing and spies Robert running away with the baby.

11_01_EMM_ROBERT_BABY_01

But after the White family decides to give chase – disaster looks set to strike thanks to a car-related cliffhanger that could wipe out the Whites

Watch the clip from Thursday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on Emmerdale

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Screen Shot 2018-01-08 at 08.50.57
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

