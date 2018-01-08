EastEnders: Ben Mitchell has the heist cash! What happens next?

EastEnders’s Ben Mitchell has been revealed to be in possession of the cash and jewellery stolen in the New Year’s Day heist. The Walford mechanic has had the loot stashed in a suitcase in Abi’s bedroom, but was seen this evening admiring his haul after lugging it to the Arches for inspection.

Advertisement

The revelation does, though, throw up more questions than it answers: for how long has Ben had the goods? Will the theft now lead to actor Harry Reid’s exit? And how did Phil manage to evade the clutches of the police?

After the police descended in last Fridays episode, it now appears that the gang escaped, with Phil ending up in Italy. But what none of them know is that the person who actually did the dirty on them was slyboots Ben.

Monday’s drama saw investigating officers ask both Ben and Jay whether they knew anything about career criminal Aidan, only for them to deny all knowledge.

But when Jay spotted a pricey trinket lying in the pit of the Arches, it wasn’t long before viewers discovered that Ben had a bag full of such items stashed away.

With Harry Reid set to exit EastEnders soon, fans will now be hotly debating whether Ben makes off with the spoils or is unmasked as the one who double crossed his own family…

Advertisement

You can watch our review of the past week in Walford below. And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.