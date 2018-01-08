Accessibility Links

Coronation Street: Luke murder aftermath sees the police come calling – will Phelan be caught?

Find out how the Corrie residents react to news of Luke's death

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - See Attached Email Coronation Street - Ep 9350 Wednesday 10th January 2018 - 2nd Ep The residents gather for Luke's vigil.

Monday’s double bill of Coronation Street will see Luke Britton’s friends left reeling after news breaks of his untimely demise – but will the trail lead back to his killer, Pat Phelan?

Tonight’s episodes see Alya Nazir left devastated when the police arrive to tell her that Luke’s body has been found in his burnt-out car.

Immediately assuming that the Parker brothers are responsible, Alya tells investigating officers that she believes it was a racially motivated attack – unaware that Luke’s killer is actually on their doorstep.

alya and police

As Corrie fans witnessed last Friday, Luke was shot by the villainous Phelan, who then set the mechanic’s car ablaze.

But it looks as though attention will shift away from the evildoer when the Nazirs – led by an angry Zeedan – address the press gathered on their doorstep and decide to hold a vigil for Luke, which is watched by none other than Phelan himself.

phelan watches vigil

But could help come in the form of Seb, who remembers the gun that Phelan showed him. After realising that Luke’s body was found at the Mill, he starts to wonder whether Phelan knows more than he’s letting on…

You can watch a 60-second rundown of this week’s drama on Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 2nd January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 2nd January 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9347 Monday 8th January 2018 - 1st Ep Tipsy Kate Connor [FAYE BROOKES] and Sophie Webster [BROOKE VINCENT] arrive home from a night on the town which ends up in a doorstep snog Ð Also pictured Alya Nazir [SAIR KHAN].
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

