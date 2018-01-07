Everything you need to know about series eight of the Brenda Blethyn-led crime drama

Vera, one of ITV’s big bankable crime drama hits returns for series eight on Sunday evening. Here’s how to watch it, what to expect and who’s in the cast…

What time is Vera on TV?

Vera series eight begins on Sunday 7th January at 8pm on ITV.

What can we expect?

In the new series – which, like it’s predecessors, is based on the crime novels of Ann Cleeves – Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) investigates the death of a fellow cop on the eve of his retirement.

The murder victim has been found burned to death in an abatoir incinerator. As Vera and her team dig deep, all their potential witnesses are defensive or just plain rude. But there will be no diversion as the cops probe the death of one of their own, a man who seemed uncharacteristically distracted during his final weeks.

Who is in the cast?

Brenda Blethyn returns in the lead role, with support from Kenny Doughty, Jon Morrison and Sonya Cassidy. Kingsley Ben-Adir, whose character, Dr Marcus Sumner, had been absent last season, returns, while Broadchurch star Carolyn Pickles joins the cast as Rita, the wife of DI Harry Fenton.

How long will the series run for?

Like all of the previous series, it will be four episodes long.

Is there a Vera trailer?

Sadly not.