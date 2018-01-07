Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
New Call the Midwife series 7 trailer promises heartbreak, new faces and LOTS of babies

New Call the Midwife series 7 trailer promises heartbreak, new faces and LOTS of babies

You know, the usual

Helen George in Call the Midwife series 7

The first trailer for Call the Midwife’s seventh series has arrived, and it looks like it’s business as usual in Poplar – historical and social issues explored through the lens of the East End’s midwives, love and heartbreak for our cast of plucky medical professionals and lots (and lots and lots) of babies.

Advertisement

Of course, there are a FEW changes this year including some new faces, new real-world events to tackle and even an Eastern European au pair for Dr Turner’s family. meanwhile, Barbara (Charlotte Ritchie) struggles to adjust to married life while Trixie (Helen George) faces a personal crisis.

Still, for the most part it look like Call the Midwife is sticking to what its best at, and we can’t wait to see more of it. Roll on the return of Nonnatus house!

Advertisement

Call the Midwife will return to BBC1 later this month

Tags

All about Call the Midwife

Helen George in Call the Midwife series 7
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

hellelc

Eddie Mair: How helicopters are ruining live news broadcasts

17_11_CORO_ZEEDAN_WAIT_02

Coronation Street: where have you seen Rana’s brother Imran before? (hint: he’s been in EastEnders)

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more