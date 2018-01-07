New Call the Midwife series 7 trailer promises heartbreak, new faces and LOTS of babies

The first trailer for Call the Midwife’s seventh series has arrived, and it looks like it’s business as usual in Poplar – historical and social issues explored through the lens of the East End’s midwives, love and heartbreak for our cast of plucky medical professionals and lots (and lots and lots) of babies.

Advertisement

Of course, there are a FEW changes this year including some new faces, new real-world events to tackle and even an Eastern European au pair for Dr Turner’s family. meanwhile, Barbara (Charlotte Ritchie) struggles to adjust to married life while Trixie (Helen George) faces a personal crisis.

Still, for the most part it look like Call the Midwife is sticking to what its best at, and we can’t wait to see more of it. Roll on the return of Nonnatus house!

Advertisement

Call the Midwife will return to BBC1 later this month