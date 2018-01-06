Home and Away: Ash and Tori flee with baby Luc?

The battle for baby Luc Patterson hots up in Home and Away next week when the tot’s uncle Ash Ashford learns her biological dad Mick Jennings is filing for custody. Terrified he could lose the kid, Ash plans to flee Summer Bay with his niece – can anyone stop him?

Aggressive Ash has done himself no favours by losing his temper and trying to murder his dead sister Billie’s rapist Mick, and his recent display of violence has given Luc’s father unexpected ammunition in his fight for custody.

After stealing the baby’s dummy to get a swab and doing a sneaky paternity test that proves he’s her parent, meanie Mick announces he’s going to fight Ash for custody as he believes he’s a danger to his daughter.

Hating himself for lashing out and the consequences it’s caused, Ash has a meltdown on the beach and has to be calmed down by on/off lover Tori Morgan, their crumbling relationship being another casualty of Ash’s aggro antics with the doctor reeling from the buff blonde’s brawling.

Despite support from the community, and the fact no court in the land would be likely to hand a baby over to Mick with his criminal past, Ash still panics his enemy won’t give up the fight and he could lose everything. As Tori visits him at the beach house she sees his bags are packed and realises he’s about to take Luc and go on the run…

Can Tori talk sense into Ash? Will the lovers reunite or will she decide to flee with them? Will Ash have to choose between Luc and Tori? And how far will Mick go to get what he wants?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 15 January, and airs weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.