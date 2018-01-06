Emmerdale: Sarah confronts Joe Tate – and hears some shock home truths! Watch the scene

There are more confrontations to come on Emmerdale next week when Sarah demands answers from Joe as to why he has treated her family so badly.

As fans have already seen, the businessman posing as Tom Waterhouse has now been revealed to be Chris Tate’s son Joe – and he seems determined to wreak revenge on all those he feels have wronged him.

You can now get a sneak peek look at Monday’s episode in which Joe reveals to Sarah that he holds Charity responsible for what went wrong in his life – while also dropping big hints about her prostitute past.

As can be seen in the clip, Debbie hurts in and makes Sarah leave – but how much has her daughter heard and understood about what Joe has said?

You can watch the clip from Monday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on Emmerdale.

