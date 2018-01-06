Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Adam’s dead body found by police? Watch Moira react in brand-new scene

The police have potentially bad news in next week's episodes

Adam Barton may have made his escape overseas this week on Emmerdale, but might his bid for freedom have come to a tragic end?

Next Friday, DS Benton and DC Wilson will arrive at Moira’s door to tell her body has been found at a harbour near Prague that they believe could be Adam.

You can get a sneak peek of Moira’s reaction below as she struggles to digest the news. So is Adam actually dead? And will Moira be forced to identify the body?

Watch the scene from next Friday’s episode of Emmerdale below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Screen Shot 2018-01-05 at 15.34.18
