Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Why isn’t EastEnders on tonight? When is the next episode being shown?

Why isn’t EastEnders on tonight? When is the next episode being shown?

There isn't an episode of the BBC1 soap showing this evening

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 30/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders -January-April 2018 - TX: 01/01/2018 - Episode: EaEastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5629 (No. 5629) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS SATURDAY 30th DECEMBER 2017* Mick hasn't turned up. Keanu Taylor (DANNY WALTERS), Phil Mitchell (STEVE MCFADDEN), Vincent Hubbard (RICHARD BLACKWOOD) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

There’ll be glum faces all round for EastEnders fans tonight as the BBC1 soap makes way for football in the schedules.

Advertisement

Tonight’s FA Cup third-round match between Liverpool and Everton from Anfield will be shown from 7.30pm, all of which means that EastEnders won’t return until Monday 8 January at 8.00pm.

Devotees shouldn’t feel too cheated, though, what with EastEnders having already been shown four times this week.

EastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5631

The upcoming drama will see Tamzin Outhwaite making her much-publicised comeback as Mel Owen, while Maisie Smith is also reprising the role of Tiffany Butcher.

Plus, there will also be a crisis for Masood and his newly installed family members Auntie Mariam and Uncle Arshad.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 30/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders -January-April 2018 - TX: 01/01/2018 - Episode: EaEastEnders - January-April 2018 - 5629 (No. 5629) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS SATURDAY 30th DECEMBER 2017* Mick hasn't turned up. Keanu Taylor (DANNY WALTERS), Phil Mitchell (STEVE MCFADDEN), Vincent Hubbard (RICHARD BLACKWOOD) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

143073.9496456c-bf4c-4ecc-96ca-7d2393706cc2

Channel 4 reveals first look at Isis drama from Wolf Hall director Peter Kosminsky

imagenotavailable1

Vicky Pattison has been crowned the winner of I’m a Celebrity 2015

imagenotavailable1

Keira Knightley on Pirates of the Caribbean: “The best bit was having my breasts painted on”

EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5619

REVEALED 10 big EastEnders Christmas storylines

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more