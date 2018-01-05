Why isn’t EastEnders on tonight? When is the next episode being shown?

There isn't an episode of the BBC1 soap showing this evening

There’ll be glum faces all round for EastEnders fans tonight as the BBC1 soap makes way for football in the schedules.

Tonight’s FA Cup third-round match between Liverpool and Everton from Anfield will be shown from 7.30pm, all of which means that EastEnders won’t return until Monday 8 January at 8.00pm.

Devotees shouldn’t feel too cheated, though, what with EastEnders having already been shown four times this week.

The upcoming drama will see Tamzin Outhwaite making her much-publicised comeback as Mel Owen, while Maisie Smith is also reprising the role of Tiffany Butcher.

Plus, there will also be a crisis for Masood and his newly installed family members Auntie Mariam and Uncle Arshad.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

