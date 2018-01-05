Who is on The Big Soap Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale?

Find out who's taking part in the 2018 showdown

The soap rivalry is INTENSE tonight as the stars of Coronation Street and Emmerdale go up against each other in The Big Soap Quiz.

Coronation Street’s team captain Jack P Shepherd (David) will be joined by Peter Gunn (Brian), Bhavna Limbachia (Rana) and Julia Goulding (Shona).

Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock (Marlon) gets assistance from Michelle Hardwick (Vanessa), Amy Walsh (Tracy) and Dominic Brunt (Paddy).

Presenter Stephen Mulhern will be the one trying to keep order as soap’s finest battle it out.

Taking past encounters into account, Corrie is beating Emmerdale two quizzes to one. But will this be the year that the Dales get even?

The Big Soap Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale is on ITV tonight at 9.00pm

You can watch 60-second rundowns of next week’s dramas on Coronation Street and Emmerdale below

