Hollyoaks: Tony helps Harry escape the police, but will they survive the tunnel crash?

Harry hides in the boot just as disaster strikes for the Hutchinson family

Hollyoaks has revealed more details about the much-anticipated tunnel car crash stunt which airs next week involving the Hutchinson and Maalik clans – and Harry Thompson is in the thick of it.

Harry is on the run for the murder of Amy Barnes – still unaware he wasn’t actually responsible and it was her husband Ryan Knight who finished her off – and begs his dad Tony to help him escape.

Despite wife Diane’s feelings about Harry, Tony secretly hides his terrified son in the boot of his car as he and Di drive out of the village to visit family. When suspicious Diane is troubled by weird noises coming from the back of the vehicle, she demands Tone pull over in a road tunnel and is furious when she pops the boot open to find her stepson curled up among her bags!

Not wanting to get in trouble with the law herself and determined justice should be done, Diane prepares to dial 999. Before Tony and Harry can change her mind, disaster strikes as the Maaliks speed through the same tunnel after a day out, with a scuffle in the car setting off a chain of events which leads to an almighty crash.

Misbah finds herself facing the unthinkable dilemma of choosing which of her children to save as she tries to rescue them from the wreckage before a speeding lorry smashes into them…

Who will survive the tunnel of terror?!

The big stunt week kicks off on E4 at 7pm on Monday 8 January, and Hollyoaks continues on weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.