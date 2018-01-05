Is Friends on Netflix?

How to watch and stream your favourite US comedy in the UK...

Running for ten series (236 episodes) between 1994 and 2004, there is no doubt that Friends is one of the most important comedy series of modern time.

It propelled its six main cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry, to international stardom and continues to delight new generations of comedy fans with its strong characterisation and tightly written plots.

The adventures of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Phoebe, Monica and Joey have gone onto inspire countless other comedy series in the US and across the globe, but for most it’s the original and the best Friends that will always be there for them when they’re looking for a laugh.

Although for many years in the UK Friends was shown on Channel 4 (and sister channel E4) Friends has switched broadcasters and is now available on Comedy Central (Sky channel 112, Virgin channel 132).

However, on New Year’s Eve 2017, Netflix FINALLY made the entire series of Friends available for UK subscribers, bringing us into line with those lucky people in the US.

So, yes, Friends is available to watch on Netflix UK. What are you still here for? Watch Friends on Netflix now.