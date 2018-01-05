Emmerdale: “Debbie will get revenge on Joe” teases Charley Webb

Following the big reveal about Tom/Joe, the star reveals what Deb does next

Debbie Dingle’s world has been turned upside down following Emmerdale’s epic revelation that boyfriend Tom Waterhouse is really Joseph Tate, long-lost son orphaned of Chris who has been planning revenge on ex-stepmum Charity who he believes killed his father.

Tom/Joe’s courtship of Debbie has been one huge set-up so the poisonous playboy could eventually destroy her after reeling her in, causing maximum suffering for Charity as she watches her daughter’s life fall apart as Deb is the only thing she cares about.

Joe is now officially the village’s new villain, but Debbie’s not about to roll over and take this as the old Tate/Dingle feud reignites for a new generation…

“Initially Debbie is in shock after learning Tom’s true identity,” reveals Charley Webb, who plays the moody mechanic. “Then she pulls herself together and trashes the house he’s just thrown her out of! He’s completely tried to destroy her so she decides to destroy his property.”

Despite falling for the buff businessman and being totally betrayed, Webb predicts her character will want Joe to get some comeuppance, Dingle-style. “I can’t see this being the end,” she muses. “They’d set up what she thought was a family unit together, he was involved with her kids, she can’t let that go.

“Joe is full of hate and he’s used Debbie as collateral. Ultimately this is about Charity, who he thinks poisoned Chris but that wasn’t actually the case, but he’s ruined Debbie in the process.

“Debbie always bounces back from things but I think in this case getting the revenge will help her heal…”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

