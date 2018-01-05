Meet the cast of Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams: The Hood Maker

Richard Madden plays Agent Ross and Holliday Grainger plays telepath Honor in the first episode of Channel 4's new sci-fi series

The Hood Maker is the first Philip K Dick short story to hit the small screen in Channel 4 series Electric Dreams. This TV adaptation is the work of Matthew Graham, the creator of Life on Mars.

The sci-fi drama has attracted some big names. But who will we see in the first episode?

Richard Madden – Agent Ross

Who does he play? Ross is a “Clearance Agent”, working for the state. He is tasked with finding and stopping the Hood Maker, a mysterious figure who is sending people “hoods” to shield them from having their minds read by telepathic “Teeps”. To find the Hood Maker, he is paired with Honor – a Teep. At first he’s not too happy about this, as – like most Normals – he is wary of Teeps.

Where have I seen him before? Richard Madden played Robb Stark back in the early series of Game of Thrones. Since then he’s starred in Klondike, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, and Medici: The Masters of Florence.

Holliday Grainger – Honor

Who does she play? Honor is a telepath or “Teep”. Teep are treated as second class citizens in this society and are forced to work for the benefit of Normals, so Honor is assigned to Agent Ross to help him track down the Hood Maker. Naturally she is wary of Normals, but working so closely with Ross she finds herself re-evaluating her trust issues.

Where have I seen her before? Recently Holliday Grainger has played Robin Ellacott in the TV series Strike. This also isn’t the first time she’s starred alongside Richard Madden: she played Lady Constance Chatterley to his Oliver Mellors in the 2015 TV show Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Noma Dumezweni – Senior Agent Okhile

Who does she play? Okhile is Ross’ boss and a Senior Clearance Agent. She assigns Ross to work with Honor despite his misgivings.

Where have I seen her before? Noma Dumezweni is huge name in theatre. She starred as Hermione in Harry Potter play The Cursed Child and has won two Olivier Awards. On screen, she’s been in Frankie, Doctor Who and Capital.