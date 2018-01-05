Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Luke and Phelan in fatal fight tonight?

Coronation Street: Luke and Phelan in fatal fight tonight?

Who will come off worse in this evening's clash?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Saturday 9th December 2017 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Saturday 9th December 2017 Coronation Street - Ep 9346 Friday 5th January 2018 - 2nd Ep At the mill, Luke Britton [DEAN FAGAN] quizzes Phelan [CONNOR McINTYRE]. about Andy, convinced he knows more than he’s letting on. When Phelan fails to answer Luke’s questions, Luke resolves to report Andy missing to the police and tell them all he knows. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Tonight’s not-to-be-missed Coronation Street will see Luke Britton take on Weatherfield villain Pat Phelan in a violent showdown. But will this be the moment that the murderous builder finally gets his comeuppance?

Advertisement

Friday’s double bill will see Luke confront Pat by the lake where he buried Andy and Vinny. Convinced Phelan knows more than he’s letting on, Luke quizzes him about his history with Andy. But when Phelan fails to answer the questions, Luke resolves to report Andy missing to the police and tell them all he knows.

phelan-and-luke-new-coronation-street

However, as Luke goes to leave, Phelan will be seen smacking him over the head with a rock. The two men then fight and Luke ends up punching Phelan and knocking him unconscious.

In a woozy state, Luke staggers to his car and sets off. But, as it turns out, Phelan isn’t yet out for the count. After coming to, he gives chase in his own van. Will he be able to stop Luke? Or is the game finally up for psychopathic Pat?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Saturday 9th December 2017 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Saturday 9th December 2017 Coronation Street - Ep 9346 Friday 5th January 2018 - 2nd Ep At the mill, Luke Britton [DEAN FAGAN] quizzes Phelan [CONNOR McINTYRE]. about Andy, convinced he knows more than he’s letting on. When Phelan fails to answer Luke’s questions, Luke resolves to report Andy missing to the police and tell them all he knows. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who The Woman Who Lived review: a dark and beautiful study of immortality and the brevity of life

imagenotavailable1

Who said it: Sherlock or the 12th Doctor?

131641.902faedc-70f8-4c23-b5ff-ce14ab157ea5

Why Laura Muir should be Team GB’s shining star at the European Indoor Athletics Championships

imagenotavailable1

Films on TV tonight, Tuesday 29 May

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more