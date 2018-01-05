Coronation Street: Luke and Phelan in fatal fight tonight?

Who will come off worse in this evening's clash?

Tonight’s not-to-be-missed Coronation Street will see Luke Britton take on Weatherfield villain Pat Phelan in a violent showdown. But will this be the moment that the murderous builder finally gets his comeuppance?

Friday’s double bill will see Luke confront Pat by the lake where he buried Andy and Vinny. Convinced Phelan knows more than he’s letting on, Luke quizzes him about his history with Andy. But when Phelan fails to answer the questions, Luke resolves to report Andy missing to the police and tell them all he knows.

However, as Luke goes to leave, Phelan will be seen smacking him over the head with a rock. The two men then fight and Luke ends up punching Phelan and knocking him unconscious.

In a woozy state, Luke staggers to his car and sets off. But, as it turns out, Phelan isn’t yet out for the count. After coming to, he gives chase in his own van. Will he be able to stop Luke? Or is the game finally up for psychopathic Pat?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

