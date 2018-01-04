Coronation Street: don’t forget there’s an episode on tonight

We're off to the cobbles on a Thursday for a change

Coronation Street will be airing an episode tonight, Thursday 4 January, at 8.30pm on ITV, in a change to the usual scheduling pattern.

The knock-on effect of Christmas and New Year schedules meant there was only one episode shown on Monday instead of the usual two, to make way for ITV’s New Year’s Day network premiere of Bond movie Spectre.

But never fear Corrie fans, as an episode is showing after the second part of the Emmerdale Thursday two-parter ensuring there are still the regular six episodes showing across the week – it’s business as usual for a Friday double helping.

This evening sees Steve McDonald forced to convince Tracy Barlow he’s over ex-wife Michelle Connor, having just handed her a cheque for £10,000 to get her out of debt, while ‘Chelle has to persuade lover Robert Preston to accept her former spouse’s charity.

And Pat Phelan’s latest plan starts to come together as he manipulates Seb Franklin in his ongoing quest to cover his murderous tracks – plying the teen with booze and handing him a gun…

This sets the scene for a dramatic showdown with Luke Britton tomorrow, as the truth about Andy Carver’s death threatens to be exposed.

Tune at to ITV tonight at 8.30pm.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

