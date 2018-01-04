Benedict Cumberbatch is a “narcissistic, schizoid, suicidal alcoholic” in first Patrick Melrose trailer

It’s been quite a while since we last saw Benedict Cumberbatch on our TV screens (Sherlock came to a thrilling conclusion last January and The Child In Time aired on BBC1 in September) but fans can expect to see a LOT more of him on Sky Atlantic very soon.

Advertisement

Cumberbatch returns to our screens in the guise of “narcissistic, schizoid, suicidal alcoholic” Patrick Melrose, the protagonist of Edward St Aubyn’s Patrick Melrose novels, which have been adapted for TV in a Sky/Showtime collaboration.

The first trailer for the new series reveals that Patrick is the product of a rather, err, interesting childhood: Dad David (Hugo Weaving) has an odd approach to parenting while mother Eleanor (Jennifer Jason Leigh) appears to have checked out entirely.

Is it any wonder our boy seems to have more baggage than Heathrow Airport?

Advertisement

Patrick’s story will be told across the five episode mini-series, which is coming to Sky Atlantic soon.