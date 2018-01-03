Accessibility Links

Who is Pixie Lott? The Voice Kids UK coach profile

Meet the chart-topping singer who had a stint on the Strictly dance floor and the West End stage

The Voice Kids UK has arrived but who are the coaches hoping to find a young star on ITV?

Meet the musical stars who’ll be sitting in those all important spinning chairs…

Name: Pixie Lott 

Twitter: @PixieLott

Best known for: Being a chart-topping pop singer, before gracing the Strictly Come Dance dance floor and then the West End stage.

Bio: Born in Bromley, Lott started out her singing career as a MySpace sensation for teenage girls, before going onto release two number one singles – Mama Do and Boys and Girls – in 2009 and a debut album Turn it Up, which reached the Top 10. In total she has three top 10 albums and three number one singles.

Pixie Lott joined the cast of Inspector George Gently in 2013, starring alongside Martin Shaw and Lee Ingleby as a holiday camp entertainer in the sixties detective drama.

This wasn’t Lott’s last television appearance though; she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing a year later. Despite being the highest scoring contestant of the series, she was knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Last year, Lott swapped the screen for the stage when she played Manhattan good-time girl Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s – a role made famous of course by Audrey Hepburn.

