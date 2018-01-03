The nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House will be back – and they've got plenty of stories left to tell

This Christmas gives us another dose of Call the Midwife which means another outing for the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House for the time being.

The festive special takes the midwives into the Big Freeze of 1963 where roads were blocked and the country came to a standstill – but life had to go on in east London as Trixie & co battled the snow to deliver Poplar’s babies.

Will there be another series of Call The Midwife?

YES! The BBC is so happy with the drama that they’ve already ordered series and Christmas specials to continue until 2020.

When will series seven be on air?

Call the Midwife will be back on screens in January – so once you’ve watched the Christmas special, you’ve not got long to wait.

What’s going to happen in the Call The Midwife Christmas special?

The 2017 Christmas special picks up after Tom and Barbara’s wedding and takes us through Britain’s coldest winter on record – The Big Freeze of 1962-3,

What’s going to happen in Call The Midwife series seven?

Series six left our characters in a variety of circumstances, setting up plenty of potential plots for the episodes to come.

Patsy and Delia were reunited as Nurse Mount FINALLY returned from Hong Kong following her father’s death. She promised Delia that if she left again she’d be taking her with her. Could the duo finally go public with their romance after absence so clearly made their hearts grow fonder?

Trixie and dentist Christopher’s daughter, Alexandra, really hit it off, bonding over crushed raspberry nail polish and the prospect of a trip to Boots. The dentist seems totally smitten with Nonnatus House’s independent woman – could the duo follow in Tom and Barbara’s footsteps and take the plunge?

Shelagh and Doctor Turner have just become the proud parents of a new baby boy, while Timothy developed an interest in some of his female classmates and little Angela continued to grow into a beautiful young girl. The 60s have already brought big changes Chez Turner – how will they fare in their new home with their new addition?

Newlyweds Barbara and Tom will be moving in together and getting used to married life. We know they won’t be having a baby any time in the near future thanks to Barbara’s comical adventures with the diaphragm, but will they get their happily ever after and enjoy marital bliss as they make the transition from boyfriend and girlfriend to man and wife?

And then, of course, there’s Sister Mary Cynthia – or Cynthia, as she’s now known. She left Nonnatus House to recuperate at Northfield after her struggle with mental health issues. Will she return to Poplar? Only time will tell.