Meet the cast of the Jonathan Creek Christmas special

20 years since the first episode and two years since he was last on screens, mop-headed sleuth Jonathan Creek is back with a 90-minute special Daemons’ Roost.

Written by David Renwick (One Foot in the Grave), the festive (and very spooky) episode sees Creek called to a young woman’s childhood home, Daemons’ Roost, to solve the mystery of what happened to her family.

Here’s everything you need to know about the stars ahead of the Christmas special.

Alan Davies – Jonathan Creek

Who is Jonathan Creek?

Creek is a duffel-wearing cynic and illusionist expert. His magic talents mean he’s a natural at solving problems – and crimes ­– others cannot.

Who is Alan Davies?

Now best known as a permanent panellist on QI, Davies has also found fame with his stand-up shows. He’s also appeared in sitcoms such as Whites and Damned, as well as comedian-centre talk show Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled on Dave.

Sarah Alexander – Polly Creek

Who is Polly Creek?

Jonathan’s wife. Although kind, she’s not a fan of Jonathan’s meddling with crime cases. However, she understands it’s hard for him to forget his investigative instincts as helps with some cases.

Who is Sarah Alexander?

Best known for her roles in sketch shows like Armstrong and Miller and Smack the Pony, Alexander has a background in comedy. She was also a regular face on Green Wing and The Worst Week of My Life.

You might also recognise her as Empusa (youngest of the three Lillim sister witches) in Stardust.

Warwick Davis – Reverend Wendell Wilkie

Who is Reverend Wendell Wilkie?

A devotee of the impossible crime puzzle and Jonathan Creek fan, Wilkie becomes drawn into the mystery when he’s called in to perform an exorcism.

Who is Warwick Davis?

Davis’ breakout role was as Wicket the Ewok from Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi, but he’s best down these days as Professor Flitwick/ Griphook from the Harry Potter films.

He was also star of Ricky Gervais sitcom Life’s Too Short.

Ken Bones – Nathan Clore

Who is Nathan Clore?

Clore is a veteran film director, whose output of horror movies in the 1970s “generated its own brand of terror”, according to the plot synopsis.

Who is Ken Bones?

Doctor Who fans, you’ve seen his face before: he played The General in The Day of the Doctor. Well, one of the re-generations of The General before the doctor shoots him.

Georgie Lord – Alison

Who is Alison?

She plays Nathan Clore’s stepdaughter.

Who is Georgie Lord?

Creek is her TV debut, but she’s already an accomplished stage actress, recently finishing a run of Boy at the Almeida Theatre in London.

Non fans of Doctor Who, you might recognise him as Hippasus in Troy, or Melas from BBC’s Atlantis)

Emun Elliot – Stephen

Who is Stephen?

Alison’s husband.

Who is Emun Elliot?

The chances are you recognise him from the first season of Game of Thrones – he was the singer that travelled with Tyrion Lannister and Catelyn Stark.

Elliot also had a small role in Prometheus as Chance the pilot, plus as The Resistance’s Major Brance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Other cast members include Rosalind March (Calendar Girls, The Evermoor Chronicles), Jason Barnett (Agatha Raisin, Bad Education) and Jo Martin (Still Open All Hours, Doctors)