Hollyoaks 2018: birth, death and marriage teased in brand new trailer

Plus Tegan exposes killer Ryan's secret and more on the tunnel crash

Hollyoaks have released a new year trailer giving a first glimpse of the biggest storylines kicking off 2018, including a surprise pregnancy set to tear one couple apart, a tragic death that unites a grieving family, and a wedding scuppered by the fact the groom is a bigamist!

Advertisement

In the action-packed clip, Peri Lomax reveals she’s pregnant after her one-night stand with Prince McQueen – which doesn’t bode well for Prince’s engagement to Lily Drinkwell. Dying Maggie Kinsella begs sons Damon and Scott Drinkwell to help end her life when the time comes, while Luke Morgan’s dream wedding to Mandy Richardson is threatened by the arrival of his secret wife Scarlett and long-lost son Oliver.

There’s also a first look at the much talked-about tunnel crash stunt involving the Hutchinsons and the Maaliks, which ends with Misbah having to choose which of her children to save from being hit by a speeding truck.

But the biggest moment comes when Tegan Lomax confronts Ryan Knight and exclaims: “It was you…” Has she worked out he killed Amy Barnes? Will the truth emerge meaning Harry Hutchinson, who believes he’s responsible for the death, be in the clear?

Watch the trailer below:

Advertisement

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.