Have a first look at the second series of Dawn French and Emilia Fox drama Delicious

...and it looks like Iain Glen’s character is making another appearance from beyond the grave as well

Here it is – a first look at the second series of Sky One’s hit drama Delicious starring Dawn French and Emilia Fox.

The four-part second series, which returns between Christmas and New Year, sees French reprise the role of passionate cook Gina, who has inherited the Penrose hotel and restaurant together with the glamorous Sam (Emilia Fox).

Both women, of course, are former wives of the deceased head chef Leo Vincent (Iain Glen). And judging by what we can see below, his character shows the same ability to appear from beyond the grave that he demonstrated in series one...

Since our last visit to the Penrose, Gina and Sam’s business has been booming, their fragile friendship has lasted and they are on the lookout for a new protégé in the kitchen.

Unfortunately, it’s not long before the dynamics of family, love, rivalry and life start to get in the way of their tranquility. Not least when Gina’s estranged father (Franco Nero) turns up at the doorstep combined with further surprises from the past and the impact of Leo’s legacy…

Delicious also stars Sheila Hancock as Leo’s mother Mimi, Tanya Reynolds as Gina’s daughter Teresa, Ruairi O’Connor as Sam’s son Michael and Iain Glen as Leo Vincent. Aaron Anthony also joins the cast as Adam, the new face at the Penrose hotel.

Series two of Delicious will air on Sky One and NOWTV in December