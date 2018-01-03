Emmerdale: Moira brutally beats Cain in shock attack!

Moira certainly wasn't pulling her punches in tonight's episode of the ITV soap

Moira Barton has left ex-husband Cain Dingle battered and bruised on tonight’s Emmerdale after dishing out a brutal beating.

The beleaguered Moira has endured a traumatic week on the ITV soap, having had her efforts to confess to killing Emma stymied and seen her son Adam go on the run after he took the rap for the crime he committed.

Wednesday’s episode saw Moira lose her temper completely after Cain went to drastic lengths to keep his ex out of prison by burning the item of clothing she was going to use as evidence of her guilt.

This evening’s cliffhanger then found Cain confessing his love for Moira, only for her to react very badly indeed. Telling Cain that she hated him, Moira proceeded to punch him to the floor and kick him in the ribs, only stopping when he cried out for her to stop.

The attack appears to be a violent full stop where Cain and Moira’s on-off relationship is concerned – can there be any way back for the warring pair?

